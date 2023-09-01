Chelsea star set to join Championship club on loan until end of season - Reports

Chelsea forward Mason Burstow is set to join Championship side Sunderland on a season-long loan deal, as per Nizaar Kinsella of Standard.

The young Blues forward joined the club on February 1, 2022 from Charlton. He impressed for the Addicks, registering six goals and three assists in 23 games, before signing for Chelsea.

He joined the U21 side at Stamford Bridge, where he racked up 11 goals and four assists in 30 games before getting a senior callup in this summer's pre-season. Burstow made three senior appearances for the Blues, collecting a total of 72 minutes of action but failed to score.

The young forward, who turned 20 last month, is now set to join Sunderland, in search of regular game time. It could prove to be a good deal for all parties involved.

Expand Tweet

Sunderland need a forward who can regularly find the back of the net. As for Burstow, he needs consistent minutes on the pitch. Playing in the Championship will allow him to settle into senior first-team action without the pressure of having to play in the Premier League.

For the Blues, it will see them develop a potential player, who would otherwise have mostly warmed the bench. The Blues currently have Nicolas Jackson as their starting forward.

They also signed Cole Palmer from Manchester City, who's likely to get the nod ahead of Burstow, owing to his higher potential and diversity to play in multiple attacking areas. The Blues will also have Christopher Nkunku returning from an injury later this year.

Chelsea continue to splash money in transfer market

The Blues began the season by clearing out the squad. They let established starters like Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Kepa Arrizabalaga (loan), Hakim Ziyech (loan), Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic, among others, leave.

Chelsea then began splurging in the market and have spent €464 million this summer. They brought in players like Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi, Robert Sanchez and Cole Palmer among others.

The Blues have an extremely young squad at the moment, but it has been assembled at a high cost, which has baffled pundits and fans.