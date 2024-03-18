Chelsea suffer blow as Bayern Munich are set to open contract talks with star player - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to commence extension talks with former Chelsea U-18 midfielder Jamal Musiala.

Musiala, 21, has been a key player for the Bavarians, bagging 43 goals and 30 assists in 156 games across competitions. That includes 12 goals and seven assists in 31 games across competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

Most of those goal contributions - 10 goals and six assists - have come in 21 games in the Bundesliga, where Bayern trail runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with 10 games to go.

With his current deal expiring in 2026, Bayern wish to keep prospective suitors at bay by extending the former Blues U-18 player's stay. As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Bundesliga giants are preparing an extension proposal, which is expected to be finalised in the next few months.

As per Bavarian Football Works, his €5 million annual salary makes Musiala one of the lowest earners in the squad. So, Bayern are working to rise his salary to €10-15 million and also extend his deal till 2029.

Football Insider reports that Bayern have put a price tag of €100 million. With the Blues entitled to 20% of his transfer value, they are potentially set to miss out on that amount if Musiala stays put at the Allianz Arena.

What's next for Chelsea and Bayern Munich?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have had contrasting seasons. A new-look Blues side have struggled for consistency, especially in the Premier League, where they are 11th with 10 games to go, while Bayern are only behind Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen.

With no European football to contend with this season, Mauricio Pochettino's side have prospered in the domestic cups, though. After losing 1-0 to Liverpool after extra time in the EFL Cup final, the Blues reached the FA Cup semifinals by beating Championship leaders Leicester City 4-2 at home at the weekend.

They return to action after the international break with a home game with Burnley in the league on March 30,

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich - coming off a 5-2 Bundesliga win at Darmstadt at the weekend - next take on Borussia Dortmund at home in the league on March 30. Tuchel's side have also reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they take on Arsenal.