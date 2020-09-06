Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues sign a goalkeeper, may sell Kante to fund the signing of a defender and more - 5th September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Blues signing a goalkeeper, talks being held with Rennes regarding Ferland Mendy and more.

Chelsea complete signing of a goalkeeper

Chelsea have completed the signing of teenage goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe from Burton Albion, according to football.london.

The Blues have signed a number of potential first-team players in the ongoing transfer market, with the latest being Kai Havertz. But the club remain focused on the long-term as Sharman-Lowe becomes the latest to join the Chelsea academy, which is already bustling with talent.

The 17-year-old took to Twitter to confirm the move. However, the tweet has since been removed as Chelsea would probably like to announce the signing first. Sharman-Lowe had written:

"Absolutely speechless! A very surreal experience signing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Burton took me in and have developed me so well, and a massive thank you to everyone at the club."

"New beginnings at Chelsea."

Chelsea could sell N'Golo Kante to fund the signing of Declan Rice

Chelsea could be open to the sale of midfielder N'Golo Kante in a bid to raise funds to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Frank Lampard is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old versatile midfielder and sees him as the perfect addition to his central defence.

However, with the Blues having already spent over £200 million on signings this summer, the Stamford Bridge outfit are considering allowing Kante to leave the club in a bid to fund the move for Rice, according to reports. Kante has recently been linked with a move to Inter Milan while Real Madrid are also interested in signing the Frenchman.

Chelsea could allow Kante to leave for around £60 million, which would allow them to fund the £70 million capture of Rice.

Chelsea hold crucial talks with Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are currently in crucial talks with Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in a bid to bring the 28-year-old to Stamford Bridge to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number one spot, according to reports.

The Blues have been disappointed by Kepa's performances between the sticks last term, and manager Frank Lampard is keen on a new goalkeeper who will either replace or challenge the Spaniard for the #1 position.

Mendy could prove to be the last piece of the puzzle for Frank Lampard and Chelsea who are currently in the midst of one of the most expensive squad overhauls in the history of football.