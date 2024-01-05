Chelsea willing to pay €60 million to sign Serie A defender as potential Thiago Silva replacement - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to spend €60 million to sign Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni in the ongoing January transfer window.

According to Italian outlet TV Play, the Blues are eyeing a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva, who is into the final six months of his contract. The 39-year-old is a key component of Mauricio Pochettino's backline, having started 18 Premier League games this season.

Bastoni joined Inter Milan from Atalanta in 2017 for a reported €31.1 million. Although the 24-year-old took time to establish himself as a starter, he's now one of the most consistent performers.

This season, Bastoni has started 13 Serie A games after being ruled out of a couple due to a calf injury. The centre-half has completed 183 appearances for his current employers across competitions, bagging three goals and 14 assists.

According to the aforementioned report, Chelsea face competition from Real Madrid for the player's signature. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to be an admirer of the Italy international.

Given the Serie A giants are facing financial difficulties, Inter could sell Bastoni for around €60 million. However, a move to Stamford Bridge may not seem lucrative at the moment, with Chelsea not in Europe and languishing in tenth place in the Premier League.

Conor Gallagher to fight for his place at Chelsea amid transfer rumours

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly subject to a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. According to the Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur and other European sides, including Bayern Munich and Newcastle United, are interested.

However, it's claimed that the Blues academy product is willing to fight for his place in west London. This season, he has made 19 Premier League appearances, bagging four assists.

Gallagher also wore the captain's armband in the absence of the injured Reece James. The 23-year-old midfielder has made 68 appearances for Chelsea across competitions, bagging three goals and five assists.

The England international is contracted with the Blues till the summer of 2025. A move away may suit Gallagher, who will have to contend with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, for a place in midfield.