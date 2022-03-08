Cristiano Ronaldo ready to quit Manchester United for PSG - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ready to leave Manchester United for PSG this summer. The Portuguese star is believed to be open to the prospect of joining French giants, with the attacker unlikely to return to Sporting Lisbon or Juventus.

According to Football Transfers, Ronaldo could seek a move away from United if they fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly interested in a move to PSG, where he could play alongside Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo spent six seasons with United during his first spell with the club in the 2000s. He scored 118 goals in 292 appearances across competitions, winning three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two EFL Cups and a UEFA Champions League.

United signed Ronaldo for the second time last summer, arriving from Juventus in a deal worth £13 million. He enjoyed an impressive start to his second spell at Old Trafford, scoring five goals in his first five appearances.

Ronaldo scored six goals in five Champions League games, and is the club's top goalscorer across competitions this season with 15 strikes. However, he has been heavily criticised for his lack of work rate and impact against top-quality opposition. Since the turn of the year, the veteran striker has scored just once in ten appearances across competitions.

He did not feature in United's 4-1 defeat at league leaders Manchester City, due to a hip flexor injury. The Red Devils' loss and Arsenal's win at Watford saw Ralf Rangnick's men slip to fifth in the league standings. The Gunners, who lead United by a point, also have three games in hand. Ronaldo is reportedly currently in Portugal recovering from injury.

PSG are believed to be interested in signing Ronaldo, as they view him as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old's contract with the Ligue 1 club is set to expire this season, and is expected to leave on a free transfer. Real Madrid have been touted as his next destination.

PSG are one of the few clubs in the world that can afford Ronaldo's salary and are therefore the most likely destination for the 37-year-old.

"Our doctor came to see me Friday morning before training and said Cristiano could not train because of some problems with his hip flexor and the same Saturday". Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo's injury: "I have to believe my medical department"

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United if they don't make it into the top four. PSG is his most likely destination if he does depart!

Manchester United view Erling Haaland as the ideal replacement for PSG target Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly prioritised signing a young striker. The Red Devils are bracing themselves for the departure of Edinson Cavani, who is expected to leave on a free transfer this summer.

Anthony Martial left Old Trafford to join Sevilla on loan till the end of the season in January. He is expected to join the La Liga club permanently.

With Ronaldo's future also in doubt, United are desperate to sign a top-quality striker for next season.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has emerged as a potential transfer target for United according to Manchester Evening News. The Norwegian is widely considered one of the best strikers in the world. He has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances for the German club.

The 21-year-old is believed to have a £68 million release clause in his contract that could get triggered this summer. United are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona for the Dortmund hitman's signature, though.

