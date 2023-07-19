Diego Simeone asks for Barcelona player in deal to allow Joao Felix to seal Camp Nou switch: Reports

According to El Nacional, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has asked Barcelona to include Ez Abde as part of the deal to let Rojiblancos attacker Joao Felix join the Blaugrana.

Felix recently said that he dreams of playing for the Blaugrana and is one of his childhood ambitions. Speaking about the same, the Portugal international said (via GOAL):

“I’d love to play for Barca. Barcelona has always been my first choice, and I’d love to join Barca. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me."

Simeone is reportedly not on good terms with Felix. Moreover, the Argentine coach also doesn't see Antoine Griezmann and Felix co-exist in the same team, as they share similar attacking attributes.

Considering the same, Simeone is open to letting Felix leave for the Blaugrana. However, he wants Moroccan international Ez Abde, according to El Nacional. Aabde, 21, spent last season on loan at Osasuna. He made 34 appearances across competitions, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

The player, though, is not a first choice for Xavi at the Blaugrana. Felix's potential arrival could further push him down the pecking order. Hence, a move to Atleti could be beneficial for Abde.

Atletico Madrid fans, meanwhile, vandalised Joao Felix's plaque outside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after Felix expressed his wish to play for the Blaugrana. They left a message on it:

"Go to Barca."

What Ilkay Gundogan said about Bernardo Silva potentially joining Barcelona?

Barcelona have already completed a marquee signing in the summer transfer market, as they swooped up Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City.

Another City star who has been linked with a move to Barca is Bernardo Silva. Club president Joan Llaporta recently said that he would like to sign Silva from Manchester City.

Gundogan was asked whether Silva could join him at Barca. The Germany international said (via Barca Universal):

“He is an incredible player. I think he has many qualities to be a high-level player, but he has a contract with City, so I can say little.”

Silva is creatively one of the finest players across Europe. The Manchester City star has made 306 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. There's no denying that he could be a massive addition to the Barcelona team.