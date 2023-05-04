Ex-Chelsea star emerges on PSG's shortlist of defensive reinforcements - Reports

PSG have reportedly set their sights on signing Fikayo Tomori in the summer. They're impressed with the former Chelsea star's performances at AC Milan and have joined the race for his services.

As per L'Equipe, Christophe Galtier's request for another defender is set to be answered. The Parisians are set to welcome Milan Skriniar on a free transfer in the summer but will also make a move for Tomori.

The former Chelsea star joined Milan in 2021 and has been in impressive form. He has helped them reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals and also helped them win Serie A last season.

Sergio Ramos is expected to leave in the summer when he runs out of contract. Galtier has been looking to sign a defender since last summer when he said:

"It would be better to have one. It would be preferable. We always wanted it. We will see what will happen during the deadline day. But we need it to (get through our schedule)."

However, PSG will not have a free run to sign Tomori. They will have to battle Manchester United and Tottenham, who're also interested in signing the English defender.

Gareth Southgate has hinted that he wants PSG target to move to England

England manager Gareth Southgate has been under fire for some time for ignoring Fikayo Tomori despite the defender's impressive performances in Italy.

Earlier this year, Southgate hinted that the PSG target would help his cause by moving back to England. As per GOAL, he said:

"There are a lot of players playing at a very similar level. We're looking at a lot of data on that as well. Sometimes players making fewer key errors leading to goals in that position can be important. Fik had a good game at Tottenham the other day, which was in England, and so had more spotlight.

"But there have been quite a few errors this season. The great thing is he is playing at a big club. There are high expectations every time. He's in a group that are close, but at the moment, we have one or two just ahead of him."

Tomori has a big decision to make this summer, but Milan are not looking to cash in on any of their players.

