Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku's future amid links to Saudi and Italian clubs

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku's future. The Belgian striker has been linked with a move to Juventus as well as the Saudi Pro League.

Romano has updated that Saudi Pro League clubs will push to sign Lukaku once again. He also added that Lukaku is keen on staying in Europe, though. However, his future depends on how his negotiations with Juventus regarding a move go.

Romano tweeted:

"Understand Saudi clubs keep pushing for Romelu Lukaku — working on new proposal but still waiting to see what’s gonna happen with Juventus. Lukaku’s priority has always been to continue in Europe, but Saudi side will insist again if Juve deal (priority) won’t happen."

Lukaku's priority has always been to continue in Europe but Saudi side will insist again if Juve deal (priority) won't happen.

Lukaku spent the 2022-23 season away on loan from Chelsea. He was with Inter Milan for the campaign, helping the Nerazzuri reach the final of the UEFA Champions League. Lukaku scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 37 games across competitions for the Nerazzuri last term.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in the summer. The player is not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans as the Argentine manager looks to complete a turnaround of fortunes at Stamford Bridge next season.

What Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has said about Wesley Fofana's injury?

Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2022, has suffered yet another injury. The defender has picked up a ligament injury and is expected to be sidelined for a considerable period.

Considering that the player spent a lark chunk of time on sidelines due to an injury last season, Fofana's latest knock comes as a big blow to both player and team. Pochettino said about the French youngster's latest injury (via the Blues' website):

"It’s really sad, really bad news. We feel all so sad. All we can do is help him. We know it’s a tough injury, but we hope he can be as soon as possible with the team.

"We need to keep going. The competition is there; in one month, we start; it doesn’t wait for anyone, and we need to be ready to compete."

Pochettino's side take on Wrexham in a pre-season clash next. With Fofana injured and Kalidou Koulibaly leaving to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, fans will keep an eye on how the new manager forms his back line.