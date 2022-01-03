Foreign club facing race against time to register Manchester United man ahead of crucial game - Reports

Napoli are facing a race against time to register Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe ahead of their Serie A game against Juventus, according to reports.

The Italian club have reached an agreement with United over the loan signing of Tuanzebe. The defender is set to cut short his loan stint with Aston Villa before joining the Serie A club till the end of the season.

Napoli have reportedly agreed to pay United a fee of €500,000 to sign Tuanzebe on loan. However, Luciano Spalletti's side will not have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Tuanzebe is now tipped to put pen to paper on a contract with Napoli. However, they are pushing to get the deal across the line in time for their Serie A clash with Juventus, as reported by Il Matino (via Tutto Mercato Web).

Third-placed Napoli are set to lock horns with fifth-placed Juventus in Serie A on Thursday. Spalletti is keen to have United defender Tuanzebe available against Massimiliano Allegri's side.

There have been suggestions that Tuanzebe has been booked for a medical on Tuesday. However, the visa process could diminish the club's chances of fielding him against Juventus.

It remains to be seen if Napoli can register Tuanzebe before their Serie A game on Thursday.

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe struggled for playing time at Aston Villa

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal last summer with the hope of earning regular Premier League football. The 24-year-old was also excited by the prospect of playing under Dean Smith, with whom he had worked with in the Championship.

Tuanzebe made nine appearances across competitions under Smith in the first part of the season. However, things took a turn for the worse when Steven Gerrard took over as Villa's manager in November.

The Manchester United loan star has found playing time difficult to come by since the Liverpool legend has taken charge at Villa. Tuanzebe has only had eight minutes of Premier League football since the Englishman's arrival.

He has now apparently decided to cut short his deal with Aston Villa, and join Napoli on loan till the end of the season.

