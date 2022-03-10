Furious Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United exit this summer after crunch talks with Jorge Mendes - Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly furious and looking for a way out of his nightmarish stint at Old Trafford this season.

The Sun has reported that Ronaldo has held talks with his agent Jorge Mendes to seek an exit from the club. The 37-year-old has had a torrid time at Manchester United under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, having scored just once in his last ten outings.

Ronaldo was reportedly outraged that Rangnick dropped him from the squad for the Manchester Derby last weekend. He then flew to Portugal after the squad was announced for the Manchester City defeat, which reportedly caught the Red Devils chiefs by surprise. He did return to training on Tuesday.

The forward is said to have an ongoing hip injury that has thrown his involvement in United's home game against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday in doubt.

On Wednesday, the former Juventus and Real Madrid forward trained on his own as he looks to regain fitness and try and salvage United's stuttering campaign. The omission from the Etihad game has only increased speculation surrounding his future at Manchester United, with Mendes requiring to calm down his star client.

Ronaldo remains the club's top scorer this season despite his recent scoring slump. He has 15 goals and three assists in 31 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions since rejoining from Juventus last summer.

The 13-time Premier League champions are set to to sign a striker this summer following the appointment of a new permanent manager. They have most recently been linked with a £25 million move for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele.

What's next for Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading out of Manchester United.

Five-time Balon d'Or winner Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is looking bleak by the minute. His performances for the Red Devils since Rangnick took over in December have been concerning.

Ronaldo has largely cut a frustrated figure on numerous occasions. A move may be looming for the veteran striker, but it begs the question about his potential next destination.

Ronaldo could make a return to where it all started at Sporting Lisbon. His mother, Dolores Aveiro, has told her son that she would like to see him return to the Portugese side before she breathes her last. She told the ADN de Leao Podcast (via TalkSPORT):

“He likes watching Sporting’s games. I’ve already told him: ‘Son, before I die I want to see you return to Sporting’. ‘Let’s see…’, he said.”

The problem is that the player is currently one of the best-paid in the world. If he returns to Lisbon, he would need to take a significant pay cut, as the Primeira Liga outfit are not financially capable of matching his current deal.

A move to the MLS has also been touted in the past, and Ronaldo could join Inter Miami, who are owned by United legend David Beckham. Fellow MLS side LA Galaxy are also renowned for bringing in star names such as Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimovich and Beckham.

Ronaldo could also move to PSG, where he would be united with his long-time arch-rival Lionel Messi. However, he is unlikely to return to Juventus or Real Madrid.

