Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to keep hold of on-loan star; club looking to extend loan deal - Reports

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants on-loan Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo to stay at the club. The Portuguese was on a season-long loan deal at the Camp Nou.

Cancelo, 30, made 42 appearances across competitions since arriving from the Etihad, contributing four goals and five assists. Two of those goals and four assists came in 32 games in La Liga - where Barca finished behind winners Real Madrid.

The Portugal international also scored twice and bagged an assist in 10 games in the UEFA Champions League - where Xavi's side lost to PSG in the quarterfinals despite leading 4-2 on aggregate at home.

However, Cancelo will be back to the Etihad following his involvement with Portugal at the upcoming European Championship in Germany. As per Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenbery, Flick would like Cancelo to stay on at the Camp Nou and that the club are looking to extend his loan spell. Cancelo's contract at the Etihad runs out in 2027.

Considering Barca's well-documented financial woes, they might not be able to buy the player outright. As per Transfermarkt, Cancelo is valued at €30 million.

"We can achieve a lot together" - New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick is the new Barcelona manager after the club parted ways with Xavier Hernandez at the end of the season.

The German achieved success with Bayern Munich, landing them their second continental treble in the 2019-20 season, with Bayern becoming the first team to win the UEFA Champions League unbeaten.

After leaving in the summer of 2021, Flick enjoyed a brief stint with Germany before parting ways in October 2023. He's now back in a managerial role at Barca. He said following his appointment (as per ESPN):

"It is a big honour and a dream to sign the contract with this amazing club. The hours I have been here in Barcelona have been amazing. Everyone here loves this club and gives their best to have success.

"The philosophy is similar to mine: ball possession and really attacking football, which are things I love. Barcelona also have one of best academies in the world and a good mix between experience and young talent. It's our job now to work together and to improve them. For me, the team work is really important."

He concluded:

"I won titles with Bayern. My hunger for titles is really big, and I would like to stay on this path with Barcelona. We can achieve a lot together."

The German will look to change Barca's fortunes after a trophyless 2023-24 campaign.