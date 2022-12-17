Inter Milan pushing to sign Barcelona star in January - Reports

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly plotting a January move for out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. As per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are contemplating bringing the Ivorian midfielder back to Serie A.

Kessie moved to Barcelona in the summer after seeing out his contract with AC Milan. However, he has struggled to adapt to life in the Catalan club and has not been in manager Xavi Hernandez's first-team plans.

The Cote d'Ivoire international has found game time difficult to come by, as he has been on the pitch for just 485 minutes across 13 games this season. Kessie's struggles for playing time at the Camp Nou can be attributed to a number of factors, though.

The midfield dynamo has struggled for fitness since arriving in Barcelona, and the immense competition for places has also been a factor.

The midfielder has also not been able to take his chances whenever he has been given chances. Inter are believed to be looking to offer the Ivorian an exit route out of the Camp Nou.

Before his move to Barcelona, Kessie had established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A with Inter Milan's local rivals AC Milan. Inter are long-term admirers of Kessie and wanted him at the club on many occasions in the past. They wanted him from Atalanta before he moved to Milan and also looked to lure him away from their direct rivals once.

Inter manager Filippo Inzagi is reportedly a huge admirer of the all-action midfielder and has urged the Nerazzurri hierarchy to sign the 25-year-old. The Inter target, though, appears keen to stay at Barcelona and prove his worth but could consider his options if the Blaugrana push him towards an exit.

Barcelona interested in signing Daichi Kamada

Barcelona are reportedly interested in snapping up Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt next summer. The Japan international is out of contract with the Bundesliga side in June and appears keen to move on.

Borussia Dortmund and several other top European clubs are thought to be keen on the Japanese playmaker.

The 26-year-old was a key part of the Japan's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. The Samurai Blue topped Group G ahead of Spain and Germany before losing to Croatia in the Round of 16 on penalties.

