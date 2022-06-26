"It is true that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had a conversation"- Fabrizio Romano explains why Bayern Munich were not ready to make move for Manchester United superstar

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had an interaction with Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The German giants have been linked with a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as he's seen as a potential replacement for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year-old wants to leave the Bavarians despite having a year left in his contract, as he's seeking a new challenge.

Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United from Juventus last summer, runs out of contract at the end of next season. He top-scored with 24 goals in 38 appearances last season, but United endured a trophyless campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

United are expected to undergo a rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag but are yet to make any signings this summer. As per Republicworld, Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford, as he has become frustrated with United's lack of transfer activity. However, Romano has claimed that Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Ronaldo due to his age.

"It's true that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had a conversation with Hasan Salihamidzic. Bayern were pretty clear in telling Mendes that they were not going to replace Lewandowski with Ronaldo due to his age. Bayern respect Cristiano, but he won't be joining them," said Romano on his YouTube Channel.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly held a meeting with Jorge Mendes last week. The Blues could also consider a shock move for Ronaldo, as they need to sign a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who's set to return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan, as per Sky Sports.

Manchester United unlikely to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's talisman last season, scoring 18 Premier League goals to finish third in the scoring charts. The Portugal star's experience, leadership and consistency could be key for the Red Devils next season as they go through a transition phase under Ten Hag.

Furthermore, the club are set to part ways with Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, and Juan Mata at the end of the month. The 13-time Premier League champions will be left desperately short of attacking options if Ronaldo leaves this summer.

They will look to keep hold of him and sign some of their top transfer targets shortly to convince the 37-year-old they are heading in the right direction.

