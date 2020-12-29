Juventus face competition from Ajax in race to sign a Brazilian youngster – Reports

Juventus are facing stiff competition from Ajax in their pursuit of Brazilian youngster Brenner, according to reports. The 20-year-old has caught the eye while appearing for Sao Paulo this season and has already attracted attention from quite a few European clubs.

After rising through the ranks at the Brazilian side, Brenner broke into Sau Paulo's first team in 2017. Since then, he has amassed 50 appearances for the club and is one of the hottest properties in world football right now. He went on a brief loan to Fluminense in 2019 but has returned to his parent club to stake a claim for a first-team spot.

Brenner already has 15 goals and three assists from 25 games this season and has a €50m release clause. However, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2022, Sao Paulo could be willing to let him leave for less.

Juventus have been targeting talented young players of late and are understandably interested in Brenner. However, it now appears that Ajax are willing to go toe to toe with the Serie A giants for the Brazilian's services.

Juventus are fully convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay also next summer. [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/H8QDnEcB4o — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 28, 2020

A move to Juventus might not guarantee first-team football for Brenner

Brenner, who has represented Brazil at the Under-17 to the Under-20 levels, he has had a stunning average of a goal every 94 minutes for Sao Paulo this season. He will be eligible for an Italian passport because he has maternal relatives. That could mean that he won’t have any work permit-related issues in Europe.

Juventus were hoping to emerge as the ideal destination for the Brazilian, but are no longer favorites to land Brenner though. That is because Ajax’s entry into the race might jeopardize the Bianconeri’s chances of securing the Brazilian’s signature.

The Dutch side have a reputation for developing young players and are one of the best places for talented young footballers to find their feet. Over the years, Ajax have proved to be the ideal entry point for youngsters aiming to excel in European football, which gives them an edge over Juventus.

Moreover, the Dutch side have the culture and pedigree to entice Brenner, who might have a decision on his hands soon.

📰 Mediaset: #ACMilan and Juventus interested in Sao Paulo striker Brenner - €50m release clause activehttps://t.co/8OsFCjHSE0 #SempreMilan — SempreMilan (@1SempreMilan) November 12, 2020

The Brazilian youngster will also be aware that moving to Juventus might not guarantee first-team football because of the plethora of talent in Turin at the moment. However, he would get more first-team exposure at Ajax, something that could tilt the tide in the Dutch side’s favor.