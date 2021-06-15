Juventus and Manchester United to battle for PSG star's signature - Reports

Juventus and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas this summer. Navas' future at PSG is in doubt, as the French club are close to signing Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer at the end of the month.

According to Marca, several clubs are interested in signing the Costa Rican custodian. Keylor Navas' contract with PSG is set to run until 2024, which could force his potential suitors to pay a hefty fee to sign the 34-year-old.

Juventus are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, as Gianluigi Buffon is set to leave the Bianconeri to join boyhood club Parma. Wojciech Szczesny's inconsistent performances for Juventus this season could force the club to make a move for Keylor Navas this summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are in the midst of their own goalkeeping woes. The club could be forced into selling either Dean Henderson or David de Gea this summer as neither goalkeeper is interested in being the second-choice shot-stopper at Old Trafford next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started the season with David de Gea as his first-choice goalkeeper but dropped the Spaniard in favour of Dean Henderson midway through the season. After a couple of disappointing displays at goal for Manchester United, Dean Henderson was dropped during the final weeks of the season.

Henderson has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, while David de Gea has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent months. The current situation of both goalkeepers could result in Manchester United looking to sign Keylor Navas from PSG this summer.

Keylor Navas could prefer a move to Juventus over Manchester United

Keylor Navas could prefer a move to Italian giants Juventus over Manchester United. The former Real Madrid star is likely to replace Wojciech Szczesny as Juventus' first-choice goalkeeper if he joins the club this summer.

With Gianluigi Donnarumma close to joining PSG on a free transfer, Keylor Navas could leave the French capital this summer. Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester United are all interested in the 34-year-old.

At Manchester United, Navas will likely be a back-up option to either Dean Henderson or David de Gea next season. Navas is approaching the latter stages of his career, so he'll be keen to be the first-choice keeper at whichever club he joins this summer.

