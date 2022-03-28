Juventus offer bumper £22.5 million deal to snap up Chelsea star - Reports

Juventus are reportedly eager to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger this summer. The Bianconeri are set to face stiff competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid for the German's signature, though.

According to The Sun, Juventus are prepared to offer the defender a five-year contract worth £22.5 million to lure him to Turin this summer. Rudiger runs out of contract with the Blues at the end of the season.

The club is not allowed to renew players contracts due to the sanctions imposed on their owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government because of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Rudiger, 28, joined the Blues from AS Roma for £27 million in 2017. He has taken his game to another level since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January 2021. Rudiger played a key role in the club's UEFA Champions League triumph last season and their FIFA Club World Cup success this campaign. He has made over 190 appearances for the Blues, scoring ten goals.

The Germany international is widely considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has attracted attention from many top European clubs. Serie A giants Juventus view Rudiger as the ideal replacement for their veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The Italian has made over 550 appearances for the Bianconeri, winning nine league and five Coppa Italia titles with the club. The 37-year-old, though, has struggled for fitness and consistency recently. Juventus believe Rudiger's tenacity, speed and leadership qualities make him an ideal summer transfer target.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Antonio Rudiger will be billed as the ‘new Chiellini’ to tempt him to sign a £22.5M deal at Juventus trib.al/Cgdj5ms Antonio Rudiger will be billed as the ‘new Chiellini’ to tempt him to sign a £22.5M deal at Juventus trib.al/Cgdj5ms

Manchester United to provide stiff competition to Juventus for Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger's signature

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Manchester United are desperate to sign a world-class defender this summer. The Red Devils have conceded 40 goals in 29 league games this season. The Red Devils are, therefore, likely to join Juventus in the race to sign Antonio Rudiger.

The German is unlikely to sign an extension at Stamford Bridge due to the club's reluctance to accede his £200,000-per-week wage demands. United are one of the few clubs in the world that could match the German's wage demands.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger, who is a free agent this summer.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger, who is a free agent this summer.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger, who is a free agent this summer.(Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/GNiNL34ohg

The uncertainty surrounding the managerial position at Old Trafford could hamper United's pursuit of Rudiger, though.

According to The Sun, Rudiger wants to talk to the club's next manager. The Premier League giants are unlikely to hire interim manager Ralf Rangnick permanently and are yet to decide on their new permanent boss.

Edited by Bhargav