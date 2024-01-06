Juventus send scouts to watch Arsenal youngster who's keen on leaving - Reports

According to Tutto Juve, Juventus scouts are set to attend Swansea's FA Cup third-round clash against Morecombe on Saturday (January 6) to watch Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino in action.

Patino is on loan at Swansea and has made 20 appearances for the Championship club, scoring three goals and providing four assists. After spending the 2022-23 season away on loan at Blackpool, Patino is once again proving his mettle this term.

Juve have previously been linked with a move for the 20-year-old, with the club reportedly interested in offering Moise Kean on a swap deal. The Gunners, though, reportedly wanted €30 million for the central midfield prospect.

Patino, who's reportedly keen on leaving the Emirates, has represented Arsenal's youth teams and has also played two games for the senior team, scoring once. Juventus' interest has seemingly reignited in his services. Their scouts attending Patino's game could be a sign that the Bianconerri could make an offer to sign the youngster.

Patino, an England youth international, has a market value of €12 million, as per Transfermarkt. His loan spell at Swansea ends in the summer.

Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's poor run of form

Arsenal dropped 11 points in the Premier League in December, winning only one of their five games, losing three. The barren run of form saw the Gunners slip to fourth place, a massive drop considering that they led the league table on Christmas Day.

Reflecting on his team's run of form, Arteta said that his job is to look forward and not to scrutise the poor aspects. The Spaniard said in a recent press-conference (via the Gunners' website):

“My job, big time, is to look through the telescope and have perspective and analyse things in the broader way and not get affected by one performance. Not even the result, one performance.”

Arteta's side faces Liverpool in a blockbuster FA Cup clash on Sunday (January 7). The north Londoners can afford very few slip-ups if they wish to end the season with a trophy.