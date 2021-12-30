Juventus star emerges as Xavi's 'chosen one' as Barcelona plot audacious January swoop - Reports

Barcelona are working hard to strengthen their squad following a poor start to their 2021-22 campaign. The Blaugrana recently completed the signing of Manchester City striker Ferran Torres, and it looks like they are just getting started.

According to reports, Barcelona are looking to continue their rebuilding by signing Juventus forward Alvaro Morata. The Blaugrana are said to have zeroed in on the Spaniard this winter, and are already pulling the strings to lure him to Camp Nou.

— @fansjavimiguel Xavi has asked for the signing of Alvaro Morata during January. The player is not happy in Turin, and he has already spoken to the manager. It would not be a 6 month loan, either. Xavi has asked for the signing of Alvaro Morata during January. The player is not happy in Turin, and he has already spoken to the manager. It would not be a 6 month loan, either.— @fansjavimiguel https://t.co/Q3AQQig0nU

Manager Xavi has reportedly asked for the signing of Morata. The tactician is said to have reached out to the player to understand his situation at his current club. The striker apparently said that he isn't happy in Turin, and would welcome the prospect of joining Barcelona.

Sources have said that talks between the Blaugrana and the player have progressed quite well. Morata's agent Juanma Lopez is said to be in the picture as well, although formalities between the clubs are yet to be finalised.

Morata, who joined Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020, is said to be Xavi's favourite to become Barcelona's next striker. The tactician is reportedly a huge fan of the 29-year-old, due to his versatility, work rate and experience.

It won't be a surprise if the two parties end up uniting in January. The player has been on the Blaugrana's radar for quite some time now, given his alleged unhappiness in Turin.

It is worth mentioning that Alvaro Morata already has a lot of acquaintances in Barcelona's dressing room. The likes of Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Gavi and Pedri are ones with whom he shares the dressing room in the Spain team.

Who else could Xavi bring to Barcelona in January?

Could the player's history with Real Madrid scupper his potential switch to Barcelona in January?

According to multiple sources, Xavi is looking to strengthen his defence and attack when the transfer window reopens in January. The likes of Edinson Cavani, Kingsley Coman, Kareem Adeyemi and Raheem Sterling have emerged as attacking targets.

Players like Aymeric Laporte, Matthijs De Ligt, Jose Gaya and Jules Kounde have also been named among potential defensive reinforcements. It remains to be seen who will end up switching to the Camp Nou in the winter.

