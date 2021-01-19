Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Memphis Depay takes a decision, Bryan Reynolds update, and more | January 18th, 2021

Juventus' 2-0 loss at Inter Milan on Sunday means the Bianconeri are now ten points behind runaway league leaders AC Milan.

Juventus, who now face an uphill task to win their tenth consecutive Scudetto, have not made any moves during this window. But following their defeat against Inter, Pirlo might be tempted to bolster his squad before the transfer window closes.

On that note, here is the latest Juventus transfer news as on 18th January, 2021.

Juventus complete Bryan Reynolds transfer

Bryan Reynolds' performances have stood out for FC Dallas.

Juventus have signed highly-rated teenager Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas.

The full-back is due to arrive in Italy to finalise the move this week. Reynolds will be joining a burgeoning crop of American wonderkids who are plying their trade in Europe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Reynolds will go on loan to Benevento till the end of the season. That was agreed upon by Juventus prior to the purchase of the player.

Reynolds was sought after by the likes of AS Roma and Club Brugge, but Juventus won the race for the teenager's signature.

Hector Bellerin on Juventus' radar

Hector Bellerin has been inconsistent this season.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin could leave the club at the end of the season, and Juventus are monitoring the Spaniard's situation at the club.

According to CalcioMercato, Juventus, Barcelona and PSG are all interested in bringing in the defender if he does leave Arsenal in the summer.

The Spaniard has not been able to consistently put in good performances for Arsenal this season, and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta seems to be losing faith in Bellerin. However, the Spaniard has not made a decision yet on his Arsenal exit.

Juventus-target Memphis Depay talks about his future

Memphis Depay could finally get his move away from Lyon

Lyon forward Memphis Depay has been linked with a move away from the club since the summer. The Dutchman was pursued by Barcelona, but nothing materialised in that regard, and the forward decided to stay with Lyon.

Depay told Tuttosport, "Houssem and I know we play for a great club, but we want to go to one of the top three clubs in the world. You will then see Aouar who will be 10 times better, and the same goes for me."

Both Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar have been linked with moves to Juventus next summer.