Juventus willing to let PSG and Barcelona target leave on 1 condition - Reports

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has attracted interest from Barcelona and PSG. The Italian giants are keen to keep hold of the Dutch star but could let him leave if one condition is met.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Bianconeri could sell De Ligt if they receive an offer over €100 million. The 22-year-old's contract expires in 2024, so the Bianconeri are keen to cash in on him this summer.

The Netherlands international joined Juventus from Ajax in 2019 for €75 million and has become a key player for the team. The 22-year-old is also seen as a successor to veteran defender and club captain Giorgio Chiellini, who is in the twilight of his career.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are fourth in the Serie A standings, six points behind league leaders AC Milan. The Bianconeri are expected to back Allegri financially this summer and make some statement signings as they seek a return to title-winning ways.

The Italian will also be keen to keep hold his star players. The Bianconeri are working on renewing De Ligt's contract but could let the player go if they receive a mammoth offer.

De Ligt's contract has a release clause worth €120 million that will get activated this summer. Reports suggest PSG and Barcelona are unlikely to trigger that, but an offer over €100 million cannot be ruled out.

Barcelona are on the lookout for a long-term replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique. The club are on the rise under Xavi Hernandez and are expected to spend big on world-class arrivals this summer.

Meanwhile, PSG signed Sergio Ramos, widely considered one of the best defenders of his generation, on a free transfer last summer. However, the 36-year-old has been ravaged by injuries, making just seven appearances across competitions. PSG are contempating signing De Ligt as a potential replacement for Ramos.

Italian Football News 🇮🇹 @footitalia1 Matthijs De Ligt is a serious contender to become Juventus captain from next season. The defender has made a great impression on coach Max . [La Stampa] #Juventus Matthijs De Ligt is a serious contender to become Juventus captain from next season. The defender has made a great impression on coach Max . [La Stampa] #Juventus https://t.co/BvKh5yMeSN

Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt could prefer Barcelona move over PSG

Matthijs de Ligt was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer of 2019, but the 22-year-old opted to join Juventus instead. However, the Blaugrana are expected to resume their pursuit of the defender this summer.

According to SPORT, the youngster has a 'Barcelona clause' in his contract that would see his release clause drop to €75 million if the Spanish giants come calling.

Barcelona have been on the rise under Xavi. They were languishing in ninth place in the La Liga standings when he arrived. The Blaugrana are now seventh in the league table, winning their last seven league games.

PSG, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. They are expected to win the Ligue 1 title on a canter. However, they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid despite having a 2-0 aggregate lead with 29 minutes to go.

The club's early exit from Europe's elite competition has put manager Mauricio Pochettino's future in doubt. There is also uncertainty surrounding PSG's future and the direction in which they are headed. De Ligt could, therefore, prefer a move to the Camp Nou and be a part of Xavi's project.

