Karim Benzema asks Real Madrid to strengthen key area following contract extension - Reports

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has asked the club to strengthen its attack following his contract extension. The Frenchman has signed a one-year extension with the La Liga giants.

He's well aware that next season could be his last at the club. The end of Benzema's contract will coincide with that of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick's arrival. Endrick is expected to play a key role for the club from the get-go.

Benzema, though, wants the club to sign a new attacker in the summer for next season. There's no real striker back-up at the club. While Rodrygo has often deputised in the French superstar's absence, an out-and-out attacker could provide the Madrid giants with more options to work with.

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009. He has made 640 appearances for the club, scoring 349 goals and providing 165 assists. He has won five UEFA Champions League, five FIFA Club World Cup, five La Liga, four UEFA Supercup, two Copa del Rey, and two Supercopa de Espana trophies during his time in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Chelsea win

Real Madrid earned a 2-0 win against Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg. Los Blancos had won the first leg by the same scoreline to complete a 4-0 aggregate win.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the team's win, which he termed 'well-deserved' (via 90min):

"It was known that we had to suffer in this type of game. They have tried everything. They have created problems for us especially on the left side, then we have fixed it. It was a complete game; it’s normal to suffer. We had a very solid level in defence, and it’s a well-deserved victory."

Los Blancos, the defending champions, will play Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinal.

