Kylian Mbappe rejected move to Real Madrid despite PSG agreeing deal to sell striker - Reports

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly rejected a move to Real Madrid despite Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) willing to let him leave.

The PSG all-time top scorer was frozen out of the first team and left out of the pre-season tour of Japan after he refused to extend his contract beyond 2024. A compromise was brokered between club and player, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was back in the first team.

However, Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes remained uncertain despite the striker scoring thrice in two league games. Now, as reported by journalist Francois Gallardo, Mbappe has decided not to join Real Madrid despite the Parisians agreeing a deal to sell him.

Gallardo tweeted:

"As I told you, Real Madrid, PSG and Kylian Mbappé had EVERYTHING AGREED (confirmed by Le Parisien in July). Today Kylian Mbappé has decided NOT to go to Real Madrid due to stage fright/fright to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

"In this case, Al Khelaifi has NOT had anything to do with it. Although I have been successful in 2021 and 2022 I have NOT been able to finish off the task of obtaining the most information from Kylian Mbappé. I'm very sorry, but I can't fight against stage fright and Mbappé's panic. End boom! Get in trouble."

With the transfer window in France closing on Friday (September 1), Mbappe is set to stay at the Parisians till at least January.

How Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe has fared for PSG

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been a star performer for PSG since arriving at the club in the summer of 2017 from AS Monaco, initially on loan, before the deal became permanent a year later.

The 24-year-old striker has amassed a rich haul of 215 goals and 98 assists in 262 games across competitions for the Parisians. Last season, he became their all-time top-scorer, surpassing Edinson Cavani (200).

Mbappe has won five Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians, besides bagging the Ligue 1 top scorer award for the last five years. The Frenchman has also won three French Super Cups and three French Cups with the club, but the UEFA Champions League is conspicuous by its absence in his trophy cabinet.