As reports swirl about the potential return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona, the fate of the club's young prodigy Ansu Fati hangs in the balance.

El Nacional suggests that the Blaugrana could offload several players, including Fati, to accommodate Messi's return and resolve their financial woes. Fati could also lose the No. 10 shirt to the Argentine legend or wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly made it clear that only Robert Lewandowski is indispensable to the striking lineup. That means other players Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele could be on their way out of the club next summer.

Among them, Ansu Fati's situation is particularly concerning, as his once-promising career has been marred by injuries and inconsistent performances.

The homegrown talent has struggled to regain his pre-injury form, and the club may be willing to cash in on the Premier League target. A transfer fee close to €50 million could significantly alleviate the financial burdens that plague Barcelona.

Meanwhile, La Masia has produced yet another gem in Lamine Yamal. The young prodigy has demonstrated immense talent, and his recent call-up to a first-team game against Atletico Madrid indicates that he may be the next big thing for the Blaugrana. Yamal's emergence could lessen the need for Barcelona to hold on to Fati and potentially pave the way for Messi's return.

With Fati out of the way, Lamal or Messi would be the only major contenders for the No.10 jersey, which the Argentine legend held on to for a long time at the Camp Nou.

The potential shakeup at Barcelona is sure to make headlines in the coming months. Fans will eagerly anticipate how the club handle the potential homecoming of their beloved Messi while nurturing the careers of talented youngsters.

PSG prepare for Lionel Messi exit as Barcelona remain hopeful for reunion

As Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain nears its end, the club's priorities appear to be shifting.

The Argentine legend, who signed a two-year deal with the French club in 2021, has been instrumental in their pursuit of successive Ligue 1 titles. However, the coveted UEFA Champions League has remained out of reach for PSG during Messi's stint.

With only two months left on his contract, the Parisians have shown no urgency in extending the arrangement. According to the Mirror, this decision coincides with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's vision of transforming PSG into a financially sustainable project. The focus will shift from signing high-profile stars to promoting and nurturing young French talent.

Messi's potential departure from PSG would undoubtedly generate significant interest from clubs worldwide, particularly the Blaugrana, who are considering a reunion with their icon.

