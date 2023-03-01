Liverpool are reportedly monitoring six defenders ahead of the summer transfer window.

While the club are expected to revamp their midfield at the end of the ongoing season, journalist Neil Jones has said that the Reds are also looking to refresh their backline.

The Reds have struggled defensively this season. The drop in Virgil van Dijk’s form coupled with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez's struggles and Ibrahima Konate's fitness issues have contributed to the team leaking goals galore.

Last campaign, Jurgen Klopp's team conceded 26 goals in 38 Premier League games. This time, they have already shipped in 28 goals in 23 league games and have conceded 47 goals across competitions, letting in at least three on eight occasions.

Journalist Jones has reported that the club will look to sign 'another Van Dijk' in hopes of transforming their fortunes at the back. Writing for Goal, he said:

"There is not an obvious abundance of top-class centre-backs in world football. Liverpool have, in recent months, scouted two young Portuguese talents, Benfica’s Antonio Silva and Sporting C.P.’s Goncalo Inacio. Both are young, 19 and 21, respectively, and both are forging a strong reputation as ball-playing, physically robust defenders. Both are expected to be the subject of transfer offers this summer."

He added:

"Levi Colwill, currently on loan at Brighton from Chelsea, is another who is admired, although a move for the 20-year-old looks to be a non-starter given the rivalry between the clubs. The same would apply to Jarrad Branthwaite, who is impressing on loan at PSV from Everton."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool stand to miss out on up to £100m if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, prompting fears over their ability to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the summer. NEW: Liverpool stand to miss out on up to £100m if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, prompting fears over their ability to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the summer. #lfc [mirror] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool stand to miss out on up to £100m if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, prompting fears over their ability to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the summer. #lfc [mirror] https://t.co/K5E36C1MNd

Jones also named Torino's Perr Schuurs and West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd as the two other players who have caught Liverpool's attention.

Liverpool looking to make summer move for teenage defensive wonderkid - Reports

As per Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool have agreed to pay £3.5 million in the summer to complete the signing of 19-year-old Colombian centre-back Kevin Mantilla.

While Mantilla impressed scouts from several clubs at the recently concluded Under-20 South American Championships, the Reds are looking to beat their rivals to the 19-year-old's signature.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| Liverpool have watched Independiente Santa Fe and Colombia U20 international Kevin Mantilla as they look to sign a centre-back in the summer. [Simon Jones - @MailSport 🥇| Liverpool have watched Independiente Santa Fe and Colombia U20 international Kevin Mantilla as they look to sign a centre-back in the summer. [Simon Jones - @MailSport] https://t.co/8xHnwx6hv1

Mantilla plays for Colombian first division side Independiente Santa Fe and has represented the Colombia Under-20s 15 times.

