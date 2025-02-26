Liverpool set to battle Chelsea for 18-year-old Dutch sensation viewed as Virgil Van Dijk succesor: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to have Chelsea for company as they look to sign Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old is being seen by the Anfield side as a potential long-term successor for captain Virgil van Dijk.

The 34-year-old has been with the Premier League leaders since January 2018 and is a key player. However, Van Dijk's future at Anfield appears uncertain, as he's yet to pen a contract extension despite being in the last few months of his deal.

Meanwhile, Hato has turned eyebrows with his performances for Ajax. Although he didn't move during the recently concluded January transfer window, he could do so come the summer. As reported by Football Transfers, the Blues and the Reds are in the fray for his services.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said about Ajax' stance on Hato's potential move (via Football Transfers):

“The Dutch club was very clear in January that there would be no negotiations at that point. He’s an important player for Francesco Farioli, for Ajax and is now one of the faces of the club. In the summer, top clubs will arrive.

“Liverpool are looking at important centre-backs. It could be a talent because Liverpool love to invest in this type of player. It could be Dean Huijsen but it could also be Hato, who is being monitored by Liverpool. They’re planning two or three more missions in the Netherlands to follow his process. He’s surely a player on Liverpool’s shortlist.”

In 306 appearances across competitions, Van Dijk has contributed 26 goals and 13 assists for the Reds. That includes three goals and an assist in 36 games across competitions this season.

What's next for Chelsea and Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks on.

Chelsea and Liverpool have had decent seasons, especially the Reds, who are leading the Premier League. Arne Slot's side are 11 points clear at the top but have played a game more.

Following an impressive 2-0 win at holders Manchester City at the weekend, the Reds next take on Newcastle United at home on Thursday (February 27). On March 5, they host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are fifth in the league following a rousing 4-0 home win over Newcastle United in midweek. Next up, Enzo Maresca's side travel to FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa Conference League first leg on March 5.

