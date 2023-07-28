Luis Enrique wants PSG to sign 20-year-old Barcelona superstar this summer - Reports

According to PSG Community, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Barcelona star Pedri in the ongoing summer transfer window, with new manager Luis Enrique being a massive admirer of the player.

Pedri is a key player for the Blaugrana and has been a mainstay in their midfield in recent years. Still only 20, he has made 109 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana in his young career.

Enrique previously coached Pedri during his stint as La Roja manager and said about the midfielder:

"I have not seen anyone play like this at this age at the Euro, the World Cup or the Olympic Games, not even Andres Iniesta. It is something that goes beyond all logic."

Pedri is mature beyond his age and has a unique way to control the tempo of games. Hence, it's understandable why a top European club like PSG are interested in the youngster.

Barcelona, though, have a €1 billion release clause in Pedri's contract to stop him from being lured away from the club. Hence, it could be very difficult for the Parisians to conclude a deal for the player.

PSG looking to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

According to journalists like Fabrice Hawkins and Santo Aouna, PSG are looking to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman has a release clause of €50 million, which will become €100 million after July 31. The Parisians are looking to exploit the situation and add Dembele to their ranks.

While it has been reported that Dembele has been tempted by the French giants' project, his concrete position is not yet known. Dembele's decision is expected to play a key role in the matter, as Barca are keen to keep the player.

The Frenchman has made 185 appearances for the Blaugrana across competitions, bagging 40 goals and 43 assists across competitions. He's a key player for the team and one that manager Xavi relies on.