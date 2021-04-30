Manchester City join Chelsea in race to sign Inter Milan superstar - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly set to join Chelsea in the race to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has been in scintillating form since joining the Italian giants from Manchester United in 2019 and has attracted interest from a number of Europe's top clubs.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City are in the market for a new striker this summer as they look to replace Sergio Aguero, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season after the expiry of his contract.

Manchester City will, however, face stiff competition from their Premier League rivals Chelsea. Chelsea have attempted to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club on many occasions since he left Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Romelu Lukaku has rejuvenated his career at Inter Milan after struggling to live up to expectations during his two seasons at Manchester United. The 27-year-old was one of Europe's most prolific strikers last season, scoring 34 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for Inter Milan.

Lukaku has continued his goal-scoring form this season, netting 27 goals in 40 appearances. His consistent performances have helped Inter Milan ascend to the top of the Serie A table.

Antonio Conte's team are favourites to win the league title this season, as they are 11 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan, with just five games remaining in the season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly eager to bring Lukaku back to the club. Tuchel seemingly lacks faith in the likes of Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud and is keen to sign a proven goalscorer this summer.

Manchester City, meanwhile, lack depth in the striker position. Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have struggled to maintain fitness this season. The Argentine is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, which means Pep Guardiola will need to sign a top-quality striker in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City could prefer a move for Romelu Lukaku over Erling Haaland

Romelu Lukaku's experience of playing in the Premier League could make him a less risky option than Erling Haaland for both Manchester City and Chelsea. Both Premier League giants have been linked with a move for the Norwegian youngster but could be set to fight it out for Romelu Lukaku instead.

Lukaku has scored 96 goals in 217 appearances in the Premier League for four different clubs. At 27, the Inter Milan forward is at the peak of his powers and will look to join a side that could challenge for trophies next season.

Lukaku could also prove to be a cheaper option than Haaland. Inter Milan are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £100 million for the Belgian, whereas Dortmund could demand £150 million for Haaland.