Manchester United plot 5-man summer exodus, step up double swoop for PL duo: Reports 

Manchester United is reportedly bracing for a series of exits this summer. They are apparently preparing to mitigate that with a double swoop of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap.

The Red Devils are on course for their worst-ever Premier League campaign, occupying a lowly 13th place, with 38 points from 31 games, winning 10. They are coming off a goalless home draw with Manchester City at the weekend.

Ruben Amorim's side followed up that result with a 2-2 stalemate at Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in midweek in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg, conceding a 95th-minute equaliser.

Caught Offside has reported that the Red Devils could see the quintet of Marcus Rashford, Anthony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund leave this summer. Three of them - Rashford (Aston Villa), Antony (Real Betis) and Sancho (Chelsea) - are out on loan and might have played their last at Old Trafford.

Daily Mail (as per Caught Offside) also mentions the Red Devils' interest in acquiring Cunha and Delap to address their misfiring attack, with their 37 Premier League goals being better than only five other sides, three of whom are in the relegation zone.

Cunha, 25, has 15 goals and four assists in 29 games across competitions this season, while Delap, 22, has 12 goals and two assists in 23 outings across competitions. As per Daily Mail, Cunha (£62.5 million) and Delap (£30 million) could cost the Red Devils nearly £100 million.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (Source: Getty)

Following their 2-2 draw at Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg, Manchester United is set to take on Newcastle United away in the Premier League on Sunday (April 13, 2025). The Magpies are fifth in the standings with seven games left.

It's pertinent to note that Ruben Amorim's side is winless in two league outings, losing 1-0 at Nottingham Forest before their aforementioned goalless stalemate with City at home.

Following the Newcastle game, United will turn their focus to the Europa League, where they need a win to reach the last-four of the continental competition, which they last won in 2017.

