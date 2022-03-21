Manchester United's 'leading' managerial target set to leave club at end of season - Reports

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly leave the Eredivisie giants at the end of the season. The 52-year-old has emerged as Manchester United's leading managerial target.

According to the Daily Mail (via The Mirror), Ten Hag has decided to leave Ajax at the end of the season. That's because he has grown 'frustrated' with the state of affairs at the club - selling top players - which necessitates frequent rebuilds. The Dutchman is heavily tipped to be appointed United's next permanent manager.

The Red Devils are also believed to be interested in PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel. They are, however, unwilling to pay huge compensation fees to PSG and Chelsea. Ten Hag reportedly has a low release clause, which is enticing for the Red Devils.

Tuchel was believed to be one of the leading contenders for the managerial position at Old Trafford. However, the German has reiterated his commitment to Chelsea despite the club's uncertain immediate future. The Blues' Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

United, meanwhile, have endured a difficult time on and off the pitch this season. The Premier League giants parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in late November after a dismal start to the campaign. They appointed former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager till the end of the season.

Rangnick, though, has been unable to resurrect United's fortunes. The Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by Middlesbrough. They were then eliminated by Atletico Madrid (2-1 on aggregate) in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

United are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played a game more. The club is, therefore, expected to hire a new manager this summer, with Ten Hag appearing to be the frontrunner.

The Dutchman has spent four and a half years with Ajax, winning two Eredivise titles and two KNVB Cups. The 52-year-old is well renowned for developing young talents. He has helped promote the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt, and Antony at Ajax.

Ten Hag's desire to leave Ajax has led many to believe he will be appointed United's new permanent manager this summer. If that happens, the Dutchman could have current interim manager Ralf Rangnick play an active role in the dugout beside him.

Manchester United have lacked cohesion, unity and leadership on and off the pitch this season. The club are set to face a mass exodus this summer. Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata are set to leave at the end of the season as free agents.

Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek left United to join Sevilla and Everton, respectively, on loan until the end of the season. The duo are expected to secure permanent moves away from United. Reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo could consider his future at Old Trafford if United fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United must therefore provide their next manager with the funds to sign his top transfer targets who would suit the style of football he wants to implement.

