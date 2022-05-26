Manchester United set to make ‘official offer’ for 24-year-old attacker next week after establishing ‘good contact’ with agent - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to make an official offer for RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku as they look to establish good contact with the player's agent.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer, with Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard set to depart. Nkunku, 24, has been in remarkable form for Leipzig this season, scoring 35 goals and contributing 20 assists in 51 appearances.

According to Florian Plettenberg, there is 'good contact' between United and the player's management, with an official offer expected to arrive next week.

Former interim manager Ralf Rangnick can be attributed to the club's tracking of the French forward.

Rangnick was reportedly stunned when the United chiefs told him they had not been scouting Nkunku (per Mail). The German coach has moved into a consultancy role and looks to have earmarked Nkunku as a transfer target for the Red Devils.

The Frenchman can play a variety of positions across attack, including as a wide forward, central striker and secondary striker. He has flourished for Leipzig this season and was instrumental in the Bundesliga side's run to the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

United are reportedly not the only party interested, with Chelsea also interested. Nkunku has two years left on his current deal with Leipzig and is valued at £58 million by Transfermarkt. However, Plettenberg claims that the Bundesliga side might not part with the attacker.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United rebuild takes shape

Jurrien Timber may join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is the man being tasked with overhauling Manchester United this summer.

United are coming off the back of one of the worst seasons in the club's history, having ended their campaign trophyless and without a top-four finish. They recorded their lowest ever points tally in the Premier League and did so in embarrassing fashion.

Christopher Nkunku is just one of many name linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and Villarreal's Pau Torres are in the club's sight.

Ten Hag knows Timber from their time together at Ajax, having just won the Eredivisie title in the Dutch coach's last season in charge. Manchester United have also been linked with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW:



Manchester United have given Frenkie de Jong an ultimatum. The English club have communicated their interest in him, and now want him to define whether or not he wants to leave Barça. @Sport NEW:Manchester United have given Frenkie de Jong an ultimatum. The English club have communicated their interest in him, and now want him to define whether or not he wants to leave Barça. @Sport #MUFC 🚨🇳🇱 NEW: Manchester United have given Frenkie de Jong an ultimatum. The English club have communicated their interest in him, and now want him to define whether or not he wants to leave Barça. @Sport #MUFC ✅

Express reports that the Red Devils want a couple of big name signings ,and those two fit the mould.

Nunez could be viewed as a replacement for Edinson Cavani, while De Jong might come in as Paul Pogba's replacement, with the Frenchman seemingly heading to Juventus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav