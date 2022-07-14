Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo rejects offer to move to Saudi Arabia - Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly rejected a big-money move to a Saudi Arabian club, amid speculations linking him to an exit this summer.

Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, has been the talk of the town in the ongoing transfer window. As per ESPN, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing the 37-year-old after the player expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils earlier this month.

"We lost top players and so now we need to replace them". Thomas Tuchel when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo: "I would not rule out signing another striker, but it's not our priority. The priority right now is our defence, it's not a secret".

According to Portuguese news outlet Record, Ronaldo has rejected a proposal worth €300 million over two seasons from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia. The report added that the Saudi Arabian club were prepared to offer a €30 million transfer fee to Manchester United and €20 million agent fee to Jorge Mendes.

Earlier, new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag reiterated the club's stance on the player's future. Speaking at a pre-season press conference in Thailand, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We are planning with Ronaldo for this season. That's it. I'm looking forward to working with him."

When asked about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's desire to exit the club, he added:

"He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale; he is in our plans, and we want to get success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

Ronaldo, who netted 24 goals across competitions last season, is currently on leave from the Red Devils' pre-season tour due to personal reasons.

Football Daily @footballdaily



🗣 "A 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo can't be the centrepiece of that rebuild." @SkyKaveh on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United's rebuild under Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with the club's ambition in the market - Fabrizio Romano

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo feels Manchester United's ambition in the transfer market is not on par with his expectations.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided some insight into the ongoing transfer saga involving Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

"Cristiano wants to go and try something different — he is not happy with the club's ambition in the market. Now, they have signed Tyrell Malacia; Christian Eriksen is one step away from being official; Frenkie De Jong negotiations are ongoing, so let's see what's next. Lisandro Martinez is a player they want, but Cristiano wanted more."

He continued:

"He is convinced that Manchester City are on another level, also Liverpool after signing Darwin Nunez and extending the contract of Mohamed Salah. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are doing very good in the market, so Cristiano's thinking is that Manchester United are not at the best level in the Premier League."

