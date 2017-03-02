Rumour: Manchester United want Harry Kane if they fail to get Antoine Griezmann

What’s the story?

Manchester United are said to be preparing a £80million bid for Harry Kane in case they lose out on signing their primary target, Antoine Griezmann in the summer according to the Daily Star. The Red Devils have long been in pursuit of Griezmann. However, they will be aware of the difficulty in luring the Frenchman to Old Trafford in the summer.

Ed Woodward is apparently willing to match Griezmann’s release clause of £85 million but fears that might not be enough to change the 25 years old’s, heart. Harry Kane, on the other hand, is in the form of his life having already notched up 17 goals in the Premier League so far this season. The English striker is a central figure in the Spurs squad and an important part of the club’s future going forward.

In case you didn’t know...

Apart from United, Harry Kane has been linked with several European giants including, Real Madrid and Manchester City in the past. The 23-year-old was crucial in Tottenham’s title challenge last season as he ended up with the Golden Boot for the most goals in the Premier League.

Harry Kane extended his contract with Spurs in December last year, which will see him stay at White Hart Lane until the year 2022. Kane already has 22 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Antoine Griezmann also signed a new five-year contract with Atletico Madrid last season and has 17 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances for Atletico this season. Griezmann has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the past.

The heart of the matter

The uncertainty over Antoine Griezmann’s decision to move to England in the summer could be the reason behind Manchester United targeting Harry Kane as an alternative summer signing. Harry Kane has developed into proven goalscorer and will be an excellent signing for the Red Devils in case they do lose out on Griezmann.

What’s next?

If Manchester United do end up signing Harry Kane, the 23-year-old could become the most expensive English footballer beating Gareth Bale’s £78 million price tag.

Sportskeeda’s take

Harry Kane’s exceptional abilities in front of goal along with his young age make him an attractive alternative to Griezmann. The only obstacle that the Red Devils might face in signing Kane will be Spurs, who will not settle for anything less than a world record bid for the English footballer.