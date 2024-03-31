Mason Greenwood could ruin Manchester United's plans to sign £51 million-rated star - Reports

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood could ruin their plans to sign £51 million-rated Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

The Red Devils are on a tightrope financially. They want to balance their budget to reduce salaries and raise funds to sign players like Bremer. Hence, players like Mason Greenwood could be sold, but the 22-year-old winger complicates the club's transfer plan.

Greenwood was loaned out to Spain after accusations of sexual assault were dismissed against him in England. His performances for Getafe, with 13 goal contributions in 28 games, have been remarkable. which has put him in the limelight for clubs to sign him permanently.

That has led to interest from clubs in Spain and Italy, especially Juventus. The Turin giants are reportedly impressed with his ability on the field and were making plans to sign him this summer. Meanwhile, Manchester United have an interest in Bianconeri defender Gleison Bremer.

Both clubs saw a mutual benefit swapping Mason Greenwood for Gleison Bremer. However, according to The Daily Express (via Football Transfers), Greenwood doesn't to move to Juventus. It means the Red Devils will have to make a full-cash bid for Bremer, who's reportedly valued at £51 million.

With a trade, Manchester United would have partially covered Bremer's transfer costs, but Greenwood's reluctance to move to Turin has thrown a wrench in the plans.

Teams like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have expressed interest in Greenwood, though, indicating that the Red Devils may yet be able to find a profitable way to let go of the player.

Erik ten Hag remains calm despite Manchester United's defensive issues against Brentford

Manchester United were under siege in their Premier League clash against Brentford at Gtech Stadium, as the Bees attempted 31 shots. This was a crucial game for United and revealed a serious weakness in their defence.

However, United manager Erik ten Hag is not too concerned. In a post-game interview, he said that winning games should always be the priority instead of getting hung up on defensive statistics. The tactician said (via GOAL):

"As long as we get results, no. I explained it once more, we defended low at times and because Brentford are very direct we lost many many second balls and we had to defend the box."

United next visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on April 4, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by 11 points but with a game in hand.