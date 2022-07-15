"Medical already scheduled" - Fabrizio Romano says PSG have agreed €30 million deal to sign forward

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to announce the signing of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike in the coming days, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Parisians have reached an agreement in principle with Reims for the player in a deal of €30 million plus add-ons. A medical for the 20-year-old has already been scheduled, and he will not be loaned back to Stade Auguste Delaune.

Romano has tweeted:

"Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Hugo Ekitike, here we go! Medical already scheduled, agreement in principle with Reims around €30m plus add-ons. No loan back, he will stay. Luis Campos wanted Ekitike as top talent - and he's now pushing to sign Renato Sanches."

Ekitike rose to fame with his clinical finishing and precise movement inside the box last season. He bagged 11 goals and four assists in 26 games for Reims across competitions. He was the top-scoring player below the age of 20 last season across Europe's top five leagues.

After making his debut for Reims in October 2020, he was loaned out to Danish outfit Vejle BK in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign. He returned to his parent club and helped Oscar Garcia's side achieve a 12th-place finish last season.

Ekitike, who was linked with Newcastle United in the past, was reportedly on top of PSG sporting director Luis Campos' transfer wishlist. Campos is now focussing on reuniting Lille midfielder Renatos Sanches with his former boss Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes.

Sanches, who won Ligue 1 under Galtier last year, has been a consistent performer for Lille since his arrival from Bayern Munich in 2019. In 90 games across comeptitions for Lille, he has registered six goals and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski and Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca are also on the Ligue 1 champions' radar, as per Foot Mercato.

Bayern Munich prefer to sell Robert Lewandowski to PSG or Chelsea

According to SPORT1, Bayern Munich are interested in offloading Robert Lewandowski to PSG or Chelsea, due to their financial pedigree.

With one eye on securing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, the Bavarians are in urgent need of cash. Although Barcelona have lodged multiple bids for the Pole, the Bundesliga club remain wary of the Blaugrana's financial issues. Munich feel PSG could help them secure the money up front with little hassle.

Lewandowski and his advisor Pini Zahavi have clarified that they do not want to listen to offers from other clubs apart from Barcelona. As per the aforementioned report, the former Borussia Dortmund man wants a move to Spain, where he is expected to be offered a three-year contract.

