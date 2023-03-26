Newcastle fail with rejected €100 million bid for Manchester United target - Reports

According to Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle United had a €100 million bid rejected for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has been in red-hot form for Napoli this season.

He has been linked with a move to the English top flight, with the Red Devils being his most likely suitor in the summer. Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested. Gianluca di Marzio has revealed that Napoli want a fee between €130-150 million for Osimhen. The Nigerian striker has 25 goals and five assists in 29 games this campaign for the runaway Serie A leaders.

Manchester United are expected to aggressively enter the summer in pursuit of a leading striker. Harry Kane, along with Osimhen, tops the Red Devils' wishlist. Erik ten Hag has been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford this season. Wout Weghorst, signed as a stop-gap solution for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Al-Nassr, hasn't impressed either.

Eddie Howe's team, who have surprised with their performances in the Premier League this season, tried an ambitious move for Osimhen, according to the aforementioned report. The Magpies, though, returned empty-handed.

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo speaks about his loan spell

Amad Diallo is on loan at Championship side Sunderland. The 20-year-old has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 33 games this season.

Diallo has previously made nine appearances for Manchester United's senior team, scoring one goal and providing an assist. Speaking about his loan spell, the 20-year-old recently told MUTV (via the Red Devils' website):

"Since I’ve been here, I’ve played in all the games, and so I have felt I have more confidence. The manager and all the staff are confident in me, and I think that this will help me a lot for next year. I hope that next year will be a good season for me."

He added:

“So, when a player goes on loan, the first thing is to get lots of playing minutes, and, yes, once you get lots of minutes and start playing lots, you grow straight away. Your confidence increases, and I think that, since I have been here, at the beginning, I didn’t play much, but then I started playing regularly, and, from there, it all started."

Diallo's loan spell ends at the end of the season. Whether he can become a first-team regular at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag remains to be seen, though.

