Newcastle United looking to sign 27-year-old ex-Chelsea star who could cost €50 million: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to snap up former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, 27, who now plays for Barcelona.

Christensen has been a key part of Xavi's defence since joining the La Liga giants on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. The Denmark international has contributed a goal and two assists in 45 games across competitions. That includes an assist in 13 games across competitions this season.

The player's market value is €50 million, and he's not considered indispensable. Considering Barca's well-documented financial difficulties, that amount could come in handy to make the stay of Joao Cancelo permament.

As per Fichajes.com (via El Nacional), the Magpies - backed by the Saudi sovereign fund - have invested shrewdly in the transfer market and have had results to boot.

They're playing in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in nearly two decades and have beaten Ligue 1 giants PSG this term. Eddie Howe's side are also eyeing Christensen because of his Premier League experience. The Dane played nearly 100 games in the competition for the Blues.

How have Chelsea and Newcastle United fared this season?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea and Newcastle United have had similar starts to the 2023-24 season. The Blues are tenth in the league after 12 games following a thrilling 4-4 draw with leaders Manchester City on Sunday (November 12), 12 points off City.

Mauricio Pochettino's expensively assembled Blues - who splurged nearly £450 million in the summer - have won four of their 12 league games. However, they have won thrice in the EFL Cup to reach the quarterfinals, with no European football to contend with after finishing 12th in the league last season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have struggled to hit their lofty heights from last season amidst their involvement in the Champions League. The Magpies are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday (November 11) following a 2-0 Champions League defeat at group leaders Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Eddie Howe's side are seventh in the league - winning six of their 12 games - trailing City by eight. In their Champions League group, they're last after four games, having lost home and away to BvB.