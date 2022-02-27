Newcastle United may have to splash £50 million to snap up 27-year-old Chelsea star - Reports

Newcastle United could reportedly have to pay £50 million if they are to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Daily Star has reported that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is tracking the Spaniard, whose Chelsea future is uncertain, despite his promising recent performances.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Newcastle are keen on adding Kepa to their squad this summer, and Chelsea are prepared to listen to transfer offers around the £50m mark.



The Tyneside outfit are one of a host of clubs reportedly interested in the 27-year-old, with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid also in the fray.

Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea in August 2018 from Athletic Bilbao, with many touting the shot-stopper as a future Spain number one and tipping him to succeed in the Premier League.

Arriving on a £72 million transfer, he became the world's most expensive goalkeeper, but he has largely failed to live up to his lofty price tag. Arrizabalaga has mostly been on the fringes of the first team at Stamford Bridge, especially after the arrival of Edouard Mendy in the summer of 2020.

It's interesting to note that Mendy was purchased from Rennes in 2020 only as a back-up to the Spanish custodian. However, as things turned out, Mendy usurped Arrizabalaga to become the undisputed number one at the club.

The former Athletic Bilbao man made way to Mendy in Chelsea's Club World Cup final win against Palmeiras, despite playing a key role in the semis.

Would Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga suit Newcastle United?

Martin Dubravka is Newcastle's current number one.

The report states that although there is interest in Kepa Arrizabalaga from the Magpies, Howe is still a huge admirer of current number one Martin Dubravka.

The 33-year-old has been a mainstay at Newcastle since arriving from Sparta Prague in 2018. However, as he reaches the twilight his career, the number one position at St James' Park could be opening up.

Current back-up Karl Darlow has put in some decent performances when called upon. However, he does not have the resume and experience befitting a top-level Premier League custodian.

That is where Kepa Arrizabalaga comes into the scheme things. Having spent four years at Chelsea now, he certainly has the experience to be a hit at Newcastle. He also has eleven international caps to his name, but his price tag of £50 million could be a big ask of a side that is in the midst of a relegation scrap.

Nevertheless, following the takeover of the club last year by a Saudi-backed consortium, Howe has the the funds to bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga. Could he be the Magpies' first big money move this summer if they avoid the drop?

