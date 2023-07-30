Premier League giants attempting shock cash-plus-player move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe - Reports

According to Daily Record, Chelsea are plotting a player-plus-cash deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) susperstar Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman is expected to leave the Parisians this summer after being excluded from the team's pre-season squad for the Japan tour. Apart from Chelsea, Liverpool are the other Premier League club understood to be interested in Mbappe. The Reds are looking to table a loan deal to bring the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to Anfield.

Mbappe has been the Parisians' leading attacking player since arriving in 2017. He has scored a record 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 games across competitions.

His contract with PSG runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season, but Mbappe has informed the Ligue 1 giants about his decision to not renew the deal beyond this season. Hence, PSG are looking to sell the player this summer rather than lose him for free in 2024.

The likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid are among interested suitors for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman, though, is expected to end up at Real Madrid, who have been in his pursuit for a while.

Florent Malouda wants to see PSG striker Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best attackers in world football. The France international's impact in front of the goal is undeniable. Florent Malouda, a former Chelsea player, wants to see his compatriot at Stamford Bridge.

Malouda reckons Mbappe would be a massive success in the Premier League, and his former club would benefit a great deal by adding the attacker to their roster. Malouda told DAZN Bet:

"I’d like to see Chelsea sign Kylian Mbappe, I think we should go for top players like Mbappe, especially when I see the amount we spend on others. It depends on his will to come to the club, but we should go for top players like him and build a team around him."

He added about the PSG striker:

"That would be my dream, to build a team around him with young players around him. He’s won a lot of trophies, and he’s hungry for more, so this is the type of player Chelsea should look for."

While Chelsea are among clubs interested in Mbappe, the Blues are not in European competition next season after finishing a lowly 12th in the league last campaign

Hence, it could be a big blow in the west Londoner's hopes of adding one of the most sought-after players in the world to their ranks.