PSG attacker to leave at the end of the season amid interest from 3 European clubs - Reports

PSG star Angel Di Maria is set to leave the club this summer amid interest from three European clubs, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Argentine's contract with the Parisians expires in June following which he'll become a free agent. There was talk of a renewal, but they've now broken down, as the club seems to have a change of plan.

Di Maria, who signed a one-year deal last year, is currently on Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Benfica's radar, all of whom are looking to bolster their attacking options.

The 33-year-old also wants to remain in Europe to secure his place in Argentina's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, which is also likely to be his last.

Di Maria joined PSG in 2015 from Manchester United for £44 million, and has been a key figure in their squad since then. In 284 appearances, he has scored 91 goals, and made 115 assists, winning a staggering 17 titles, including four in Ligue 1.

PSG winger Angel Di Maria has no shortage of suitors

Atletico Madrid are looking for a fast and incisive winger to join Diego Simeone's squad, and Di Maria perfectly fits the bill. His wealth of experience is another asset.

Another side rumoured to be interested in the player's services is his former club Benfica. Their striker Darwin Nunez is being eyed by some top European teams, and should he indeed leave, they would want Di Maria to replace him.

Benfica was the Argentine's first European club, where he played for three years between 2007 and 2010, making 124 appearances.

Finally, Juventus are reportedly in the mix too. The Bianconeri may lose Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in the summer, as both players face uncertain futures in Turin.

They only recently signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina for €70 million, but will need to reinforce their squad if the aforesaid duo leaves. Massimiliano Allegri's side see Di Maria as an interesting option to have in their offensive vanguard. The PSG winger is touted to fit perfectly in the manager's system.

