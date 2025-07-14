PSG defender hands in transfer request immediately after Club World Cup final loss to Chelsea: Reports

PSG centre-back Lucas Beraldo has reportedly handed over a transfer request after the Parisians' 3-0 FIFA Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea on Sunday (July 13).

The Parisians - reigning European quadruple winners - were looking to add another piece of silverware to their cabinet but came undone against a clinical Blues side at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

All three goals came before the break, with Cole Palmer scoring twice inside the opening half hour before Joao Pedro added a third two minutes before half-time. With the Parisians failing to respond after the break, Enzo Maresca's side won the Club World Cup for the second time.

Meanwhile, as reported by L'Equipe (via SPORT BIBLE), Beraldo - who had arrived from Sao Paulo in January 2024 - handed a transfer request. The Parisians have conditionally approved it, if they are able to sign a like-for-like replacement, like Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi said to be their primary target.

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Parisians have already spoken with the Cherries regarading Zabarnyi, but he's not the Ligue 1's side's sole 'option':

"Club to club talks between PSG and Bournemouth for Ilya Zabarny have already taken place. Luis Campos, monitoring the defender for years and now actively working to sign him. There are two more options on PSG shortlist for new CB in case #AFCB refuse to sell Ilya."

Meanwhiile, in 18 months at the Parc des Princes, Beraldo has scored thrice in 62 appearances across competitions. All three goals have come in the recently concluded 2024-25 campaign, but the Brazilian went without a goal contribution in the Club World Cup, where the Parisians lost in the final.

Beraldo, 21, is contracted to the Parisians till 2028, and, as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €25 million.

"We are very happy" - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca after beating PSG in Club World Cup final

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca (right)

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is understandably delighted after ending his extended first season in charge of the Stamford Bridge side with another silverware.

Weeks after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Blues also hoisted the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the United States by toppling a red-hot PSG side.

"It was a fantastic reaction," Maresca reflected (as per the Blues' website). Being Club World Cup champions is something we have to be very proud of.

"We are very happy. Especially for doing it against PSG. As I said before, I consider them the best team in the world, with one of the best managers in the world, fantastic players. So, it was a top achievement."

Chelsea's first success in the Club World Cup came in 2022, shortly after their second UEFA Champions League win.

