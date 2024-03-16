PSG enter race to sign £85 million-rated Chelsea and Arsenal target - Reports

PSG are reportedly looking to snap up Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres, a Chelsea and Arsenal target.

The Parisians are seemingly resigned to losing their top scorer Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer this summer. The Frenchman has informed the club hierarchy of his decision to leave at the end of the season but hasn't revealed his next destination yet.

To replace the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, the Ligue 1 giants are eyeing Gyokeres, who has raised eyeballs with his imperious performances for Sporting. The 25-year-old has 33 goals and 13 assists in 38 games across competitions for the Primeira Liga leaders this season.

However, as per Football Insider (via PSG Talk), the Parisians face competition from the Blues and the Gunners for the striker, who has a release clause of £85 million. The aforementioned report says that the Blues tried to snap him up in January, but a transfer didn't materialise.

The Swede arrived at Sporting in the summer of 2023 after a productive stint at Championship side Coventry City, where he bagged 43 goals and 17 assists in 113 games across competitions in two and a half seasons.

Gyokeres has also played for Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion but hasn't played in the Premier League.

What's next for PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal?

PSG boss Luis Enrique

PSG and Arsenal are in the midst of fabulous campaigns, but the same cannot be said about Chelsea.

The Parisians are 10 points clear atop Ligue 1 with nine games to go and have reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they play Barcelona in a blockbuster matchup.

However, before that, Luis Enrique's side - who are also into the Coupe de France semifinals - play Montpellier away in the league on Sunday (March 17).

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are leading the Premier League with 10 games to go and have also reached the Champions League quarterfinals, where they face Bayern Munich.

Having faltered in both domestic cups, Arsenal are not in action until March 31, when they travel to Manchester City in the league, following the upcoming international break.

Chelsea, though, have largely struggled after an expensive overhaul in the summer. They are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League but fared better in the cup competitions.

Having lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, Mauricio Pochettino's side face Championship leaders Leicester City at home on Sunday in the FA Cup quarterfinal.