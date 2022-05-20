PSG enter race to sign in-form Liverpool star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Liverpool forward Sadio Mane this summer, according to German publication SportBILD (via Sport Bible).

Mane has been one of Liverpool's key players this season. The 30-year-old forward has contributed 22 goals and five assists in 49 games across competitions. Mane also has just one year remaining in his contract, which has attracted Bayern Munich's attention.

According to the aforementioned source, PSG are also involved and are leading the race to sign Mane this summer. The interest from the Parisian giants has forced Mane think twice about penning a new contract at Anfield.

Mane is earning around £200,000 per week at Liverpool. However, a move to PSG could see him earn a lot more than he would possibly do staying in the Premier League.

Mane is not the only Liverpool forward having just one year remaining in his contract. Fellow attackers Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are also in the same boat as Mane. There have been no advancements in contract negotiation talks between the Reds and the players.

Why do PSG need someone like Liverpool star Sadio Mane?

PSG could be in dire need to buy a proven forward in the summer due to question marks surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Parisian giants tried their best in giving Mbappe a new contract, but it seems like the forward is now La Liga-bound.

The departure of Mbappe would leave a huge hole in the Parisians' attack next season. The Frenchman has scored 36 goals and provided 26 assists in 45 games this season.

If Mbappe leaves, Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be an ideal replacement for the French international. Like Mbappe, Mane is also capable of playing as a centre-forward as well as on the wings. This season, the emergence of Luis Diaz on the left flank has prompted Reds manager Jurgen Klopp to play Mane more centrally.

Mane, though, won't be a long-term replacement for Mbappe at the Parisians. The Senegalese forward does not have age on his side but could be handy for a few more seasons.

