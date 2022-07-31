PSG eyeing up move for 21-year-old Chelsea target - Reports

PSG and Chelsea could lock horns in the transfer market once again this summer, with the two clubs interested in the services of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, PSG are looking to strengthen their options at the heart of defence after recently signing Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

Newly appointed sporting director Luis Campos is said to have identified Fofana, 21, as the perfect option to bolster their ranks this summer. However, the Parisians will face serious competition from Chelsea, who are also interested in the Leicester City defender after missing out on Jules Kounde this month.

As per the aforementioned report, the player isn't opposed to the idea of leaving the King Power Stadium this summer. However, both Chelsea and PSG will need to submit around €60 million to snap up the centre-back.

The player's market value, though, stands at €40 million, according to Transfermarkt. It remains to be seen either club snap him up before the transfer window shuts.

Chelsea and PSG's transfer activities so far this summer

Wesley Fofana coud leave Leicester City this summer.

It's been a quite busy at Stamford Bridge so far. The Blues have recorded multiple departures, with Romelu Lukaku joining Inter Milan on loan. Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Danny Drinkwater left on free transfers.

Chelsea have also added a few new names to their ranks. They signed winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a deal worth €56 million. They also snapped up centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for €38 million. Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, has returned from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

PSG signed Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Nurdi Mukiele to their ranks, while offloading players like Alphonse Areola and Marcin Bulka.

