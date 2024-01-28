PSG face competition from PL club to sign €175 million-rated star in summer - Reports

PSG and Premier League side Newcastle United are reportedly in the fray to sign AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao in the summer.

Leao, 24, has been a key first-team player for the Rossoneri this season, bagging six goals and as many assists in 26 games, starting 23, across competitions. Overall, the Portugal international has 49 goals and 42 assists in 189 games across competitions since the 2019-20 season.

Despite being contracted with the Serie A giants till 2028, there's no dearth of competition for the attacker's services. As per Fichajes.net (via Telefoot), PSG are contemplating snapping up the Milan No. 10 in the summer despite his gargantuan €175 million release clause.

Luis Enrique's side have a new-look attack around Kylian Mbappe, having snapped up Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos in the summer. However, they face competition from Newcastle, who are also interested in signing Leao.

Leao previously worked with PSG sporting director Luis Campos at Lille, so the shared connection could lure him to the Parc des Princes.

What's next for PSG?

PSG boss Luis Enrique

PSG are once again in the midst of a solid campaign, especially domestically. They are atop the Ligue 1 standings after 19 games, leading second-placed Nice (38) by six points.

Enrique's side are in action at home to Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday (January 28). They have won 13 times and lost just once in the top flight, winning four of their last five games in the competition.

The Parisians also face Brest in the Coupe de France Round of 16 on February 7, having won the Trophee des Champions, beating Toulouse 2-0 earlier this month. That marked the first title of the Enrique era at the Parc des Princes.

PSG finished behind Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League group. They face Real Sociedad at home in the Round of 16 first leg on February 14, hoping to avoid a third-straight exit at this stage of the continental competition.