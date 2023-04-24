PSG handed blow as European giants eye convincing Zinedine Zidane to become their next manager through ‘sentimental’ factor - Reports

PSG are reportedly set to suffer a blow, as Zinedine Zidane is set to pick Juventus are his next club for sentimental reasons. The Ligue1 side were hoping to lure him to Parc des Princes as a replacement for Christophe Galtier.

As per El Nacional, Juventus have entered the race to get Zidane as their next manager, and that has turned his head. The Frenchman was in talks with PSG but has now started thinking about a return to the Old Lady.

Chelsea were also in the running for Zidane, but the Blues no longer see the Real Madrid legend as their next manager. They have decided to go for Mauricio Pochettino and will not be chasing the Frenchman anymore.

Zidane spoke about his desire to return to the dugout last year and confirmed that he has a lot left in the tank. He told Telefoot, as quoted by GOAL:

"Yes. I have a lot (left to give), or at least something. I want to continue along this path. I want to continue. I still have this flame. It's my passion, football. I'm (almost) 50 years old, fulfilled, I'm happy, that's the most important thing."

Zinedine Zidane has set conditions for his next club - PSG or Juventus

A source close to Zidane told L'Equipe last year that the Frenchman is no longer thinking about money. He wants the right project to take over at any club and is not looking for anything else. The source said:

"Football is no longer a question of money for (Zidane). It is about heart. And there will always be four places that he will have a preference for Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid and the France national team."

When quizzed about the PSG target's decision to leave Real Madrid, the source added:

"When he was Real Madrid coach, and even more during his second spell with (the impact of) COVID-19, Zidane lived almost solely for the club. He would get up every day at 6am to be at Valdebebas at 7:30am, and he was there until 7pm. He had the same lifestyle when he was a player."

It added:

"He will let time and events follow their course, he doesn't want to put pressure on anything. All his relatives know that (the role of France coach) will be his next challenge. He doesn't want to immerse himself again in the life of a club."

Poll : 0 votes