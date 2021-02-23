PSG interested in Arsenal defender - Reports

PSG are reportedly back in pursuit of Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard was the subject of interest of the French champions last summer, but they made no concrete approach.

Bellerin has had a mixed season so far. The right-back has been a fixture in Mikel Arteta's team. But he has not performed at a high level consistently enough to be considered an untouchable in the Arsenal squad at the moment.

According to CBSSports, Arsenal could be tempted to let Bellerin leave if they receive an offer of around £35 million.

PSG reportedly had an offer of £25 million for Bellerin rejected by Arsenal last summer but are ready to re-ignite their interest in the Spaniard. Two Serie A clubs are also reportedly interested in acquiring the services of the full-back.

Exclusive | Hector Bellerin ready to consider Arsenal exit this summer with PSG set to revive interest in the full-back https://t.co/j8i7bUnKYj — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 22, 2021

The 25-year old has also been vocal about his desire to return to his boyhood club Barcelona at some point during his career. Bellerin's contract runs with Arsenal till 2022, and Arsenal would be wise to cash in on the Spaniard rather than risk letting him go for free at the end of 2021-22 season.

Hector Bellerin was reportedly convinced by Mikel Arteta to stay at Arsenal during the summer. That was after the full-back was not ready to be part of the rebuilding process and was ready to call time on his Arsenal career.

Both Hector Bellerin and Arsenal need to step up this season

Mikel Arteta needs to turn around his side's fortunes quickly.

Arsenal are currently languishing in tenth place in the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta will need his side to find their form quickly for a top-six finish and qualify for Europe.

The Gunners have only managed one won in their last six games in all competitions. They are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side next travel to Greece for the return leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 tie against Benfica on Thursday.

Arsenal, who managed a 1-1 draw in the first leg against the Portuguese outfit, will look to seal their passage to the next round without any complexities. The Europa League looks like Arsenal's best bet for Champions League qualification and silverware this season.