PSG keeping tabs on Chelsea target as they look to replace Wolves-bound Pablo Sarabia - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keeping tabs on Chelsea target Marcus Thuram as Pablo Sarabia looks set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers on a free transfer.

Sarabia has found it tough to get regular game time in the French capital this season. While he has made 19 appearances for Christophe Galtier's team this term, he has started only six.

As the defending French champions already have the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, Sarabia isn't expected to be a guaranteed started.

The player, though, bagged 21 goals and ten assists in 45 games on loan at Sporting CP last season. He's now on the verge of a move to Wolves and reunite with Julien Lopetegui to make a career resurgence. To replace the outgoing attacker, the Parisians have set their sights on France's 2022 FIFA World Cup star Marcus Thuram.

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1 Infos mercato de



- Pablo Sarabia : Pas encore d’accord final ce matin mais le PSG et Wolverhampton sont proches de conclure le deal (info Téléfoot révélée jeudi).



- Marcus Thuram : Le PSG suit la situation du vice-champion du monde, libre en juin prochain. 1/2 Infos mercato de @SaberDesfa - Pablo Sarabia : Pas encore d’accord final ce matin mais le PSG et Wolverhampton sont proches de conclure le deal (info Téléfoot révélée jeudi).- Marcus Thuram : Le PSG suit la situation du vice-champion du monde, libre en juin prochain. 1/2 🚨 Infos mercato de @SaberDesfa :- Pablo Sarabia : Pas encore d’accord final ce matin mais le PSG et Wolverhampton sont proches de conclure le deal (info Téléfoot révélée jeudi).- Marcus Thuram : Le PSG suit la situation du vice-champion du monde, libre en juin prochain. 1/2 https://t.co/WXLTubrjoR

Thuram plies his trade for Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach. He has scored 13 goals and has provided four assists in 17 games for the German side this campaign.

Chelsea are also interested in Marcus Thuram as Todd Boehly's side look to improve their goalscoring prowess. Apart from Marcus Thuram, according to Telefoot, PSG are also interested in the player's sibling Khephren Thuram.

The 21-year-old plays for OGC Nice and has worked with Galtier during their time together at the Rivera-based club. The defending French champions are working on bringing the midfielder to the club.

PSG would still have a lot of attacking options after Pablo Sarabia departure

Sarabia is on the cusp of leaving the Parc des Princes.

While Sarabia is a very talented player, PSG will still boast a rich pool of attacking talents despite his imminent departure.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are firing on all cylinders, bagging 48 goals and 31 assists between the, Young Hugo Ekitike has also shown promise, shining in the limited opportunities he has had this season.

GOAL @goal Messi, Neymar & Mbappe in the rondo 🥵 Messi, Neymar & Mbappe in the rondo 🥵 https://t.co/kwnwSeu0ay

The Parisians are atop Ligue 1 after 18 games and face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes