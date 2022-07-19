PSG could launch late move for Chelsea target if 26-year-old leaves - Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for Chelsea target Jules Kounde this summer.

According to The Sun, PSG will try to sign the Sevilla star if Presenal Kimpembe joins Chelsea this summer. The 26-year-old has been the subject of interest from the Premier League side in recent weeks, as they look to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who left last month.

The Blues have completed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are set to pursue Kimpembe in the coming weeks. As per The Daily Mail, Thomas Tuchel's side have made a £40 million offer to PSG for the French centre-back.

The Parisians have identified Kounde as an ideal replacement for Kimpembe. The Frenchman joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 and won the UEFA Europa League in his debut campaign in Spain.

His consistent performances earned him a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020. Kounde has continued to grow from strength to strength in the last few seasons. His solid defensive displays helped Julen Lopetigui's side finish third in La Liga last season. Kounde is now keen to make a move to one of Europe's elite clubs this summer.

As per The Sun, the 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and has agreed personal terms with the west London club. However, Tuchel's side have been unable to reach an agreement with Sevilla over the transfer fee.

Barcelona are also believed to be interested in signing Kounde and have sent Sevilla their final offer for the defender. PSG could, however, join the race to sign the Frenchman if they part ways with Kimpembe.

Presnel Kimpembe's move from PSG to Chelsea could lead to Cesar Azpilicueta's departure

Chelsea's acquisition of Kimpembe could lead to the departure of veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard is likely to be behind Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kimpembe and Trevoh Chalobah in the pecking order.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are preparing an offer for the Chelsea star, who has made 476 appearances for the Blues across competitions. He has won two Premier League, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, one UEFA Champions League and two Europa League titles with the Blues.

Barcelona have an agreement on personal terms with Apzi since months ago: 2 year deal with option. Barcelona are preparing their official proposal for César Azpilicueta. Up to Chelsea soon, as they will complete new signings and then decide on the Spanish fullback.

The Blaugrana are keen to sign a new right-back following the departure of Dani Alves. They view the 32-year-old as a replacement for veteran centre-back Gerard Pique, who has entered the twilight of his career. Azpilicueta's experience and versatility could prove to be a major asset to Xavi Hernandez's side.

