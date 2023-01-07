PSG preparing strategy they used to sign Messi and Neymar to secure deal for Manchester United star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to follow the same strategy they used to sign Lionel Messi and Neymar to snap up Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford. As reported by El Nacional, PSG are looking to offer the Englishman a huge salary and assurances of trophies as they look to bolster their attack.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is set to be in contact with the Englishman ahead of a move next summer. Rashford's Manchester United contract expires in the summer of 2024, and PSG are eyeing a sensational free transfer to land the England international. His contract was originally set to expire this summer, but the Red Devils triggered a one-year extension last month.

Rashford has been phenomenal for Manchester United this season, enjoying a resurgence in form following the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag. The versatile attacker had a poor season last time around but has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

UTDGlover @GloverEniola #MUFC

Ten Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. Manchester United consider Marcus Rashford & Diogo Dalot new contracts among top priorities to be done as soon as possible. Contacts are already taking placeTen Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. Manchester United consider Marcus Rashford & Diogo Dalot new contracts among top priorities to be done as soon as possible. Contacts are already taking place 🔴 #MUFC Ten Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. https://t.co/kjMcSRZGBT

PSG are believed to be huge admirers of the Manchester United forward due to his versatility. The 25-year-old is capable of playing on either flank or as a No. 9. He's incredibly experienced for his age, with 327 appearances for the Red Devils and 51 appearances for England.

The Parisians already have plenty of firepower up front with the trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe on fire this season. However, Messi's contract is up for expiry this summer. Although an extension has been reported, he could be on his way out next summer when he will be 37.

Neymar, meanwhile, is in this 30s, which leaves only Mbappe as a long-term option at the Parc des Princes. Bringing Rashford on a free transfer in 2024 would be a wonderful deal from PSG's point of view.

Neymar welcomes PSG teammate Lionel Messi after World Cup triumph

PSG superstar Neymar reportedly gave teammate Lionel Messi a warm welcome on his return to the club following his FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina.

The Brazilian superstar flashed a hearty smile and asked how the world champion was doing.

Football Transfers/News @IbbyTransfers 🤝 #PSG

Neymar upon first seeing Leo Messi after the World Cup: “How is the World Champion?” Neymar upon first seeing Leo Messi after the World Cup: “How is the World Champion?” 🇧🇷🤝🇦🇷 #PSG https://t.co/tQiWIpBWeL

Messi and Neymar share a close bond with each other both on and off the pitch from their Barcelona days.

The Argentinian led from the front with seven goals and three assists in seven games as La Albiceleste ended their 36-year wait for the World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes