PSG set to complete 2 transfers before deadline - Reports

According to Loic Tanzi of L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to complete the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Milan Skriniar before the ongoing January transfer window ends.

Ziyech is set to complete a loan move from Chelsea to the Ligue 1 club on transfer deadline day. Skriniar, meanwhile, could stay at Inter Milan despite the Parisians completing a move for the player. The Italian side blocked an immediate move for the Slovakian, as they have been unable to line up a replacement.

Ziyech has made 15 appearances for the Blues this season, providing one assist. The Moroccan, though, has started only six games. Despite playing a starring role for the Atlas Lions in their fourth place finish in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the former Ajax star has been unable to secure a starting spot in Graham Potter's side.

PSG, meanwhile, were looking for a wide player. Pablo Sarabia left the club to join Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. Ziyech could be a perfect replacement for the Spaniard.

Parisians boss Christophe Galtier recently said that the Parisians are working on completing a deal for Ziyech. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“We’re working on Hakim Ziyech deal; it’s true, and talks are ongoing — I don’t want to say more, as he’s Chelsea player."

Skriniar is set to join the Ligue 1 side on a permanent transfer in January. He has been a longstanding servant for the Nerazzuri. Since joining Inter in 2017, he has made 242 appearances for the Serie A giants, including 27 this season.

Considering Marquinhos' lackluster form and Sergio Ramos' uncertain future at the club, the 27-year-old would be a welcome addition to the defence.

William Saliba open to future PSG move

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal defender William Saliba is open to a future move to PSG. The Frenchman has been a mainstay at the heart of the Gunners' defence this season.

Since returning from his loan at Olympique Marseille, Saliba has made 23 appearances for the Gunners this campaign. He has been a crucial player for the Premier League leaders.

Jacobs, though, wrote in his column for CaughtOffSide (via HITC):

“PSG are still one to watch in the long term. They’re desperate to buy young and desperate to buy French, so if no deal is signed, there could be a window of opportunity there."

Arsenal are leading the Premier League by five points after 19 games.

